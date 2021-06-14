Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 506,410 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506,410 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $134,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in American Tower by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 428,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,526,000 after purchasing an additional 146,469 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 352,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.64. 16,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,155. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.