Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 2,048,665 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,048,665 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $65,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.30. 71,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

