Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 138,137 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,137 shares during the period. Duke Realty makes up about 2.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.14% of Duke Realty worth $179,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

