Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,052,306 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up approximately 2.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Equity Residential worth $249,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $80.46. 20,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

