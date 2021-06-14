CD Private Equity Fund I (CD1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.40 on June 28th

CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

CD Private Equity Fund I is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.

