CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CMO Sasha King Sells 12,435 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,119,274.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,649.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sasha King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71.

Shares of CDNA opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.50. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $97,982,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CareDx by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

