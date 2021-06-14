Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

COF traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.61. 57,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.90. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

