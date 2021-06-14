Capital Management Associates NY Sells 200 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Management Associates NY cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Shopify were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $9,991,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 203.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded up $44.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,291.93. 39,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,178.47. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.86 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.63, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.