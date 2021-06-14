Capital Management Associates NY Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Management Associates NY trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,245,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $165,476,000 after acquiring an additional 272,622 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,978,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 149,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.42. 187,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,540. The company has a market cap of $206.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

