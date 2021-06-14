Capital Counsel LLC NY Acquires Shares of 6,000 Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Plantronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Plantronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plantronics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLT stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.35. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.93 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLT shares. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

