Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price upped by UBS Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.89. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$35.97.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1435887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

