Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $44.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -223.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $206,786,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

