Canaccord Genuity Boosts Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target to C$5.00

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NLC. Eight Capital raised their price target on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NLC stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.64. Neo Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Carlos Ernesto Vicens sold 42,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,000. Also, Director Constantine Efthymios Karayannopoulos sold 25,300 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$63,194.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,842,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,602,196.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,454.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

