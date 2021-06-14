Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 12.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 76,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,441,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 4.24.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.