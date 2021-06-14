Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.55. 35,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,386,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,997 shares of company stock valued at $38,294,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Camping World by 1,210.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

