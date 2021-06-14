Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Campbell Soup, which has lagged the industry in the past three months, posted drab third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, management slashed its fiscal 2021 view. Sales were largely hurt by tough comparisons with the year-ago period, which benefited from the initial pandemic-led demand spike. Further, elevated inflation, rise in supply-chain expenses and some executional headwinds related to the transformation plan plagued the margins. Management expects continued margin pressure in the fourth quarter due to transitioning out from the pandemic-led landscape and stronger inflation. Nonetheless, the company is on track with pricing actions, which is expected to show results in fiscal 2022. Apart from this, brand strength and focus on saving efforts bode well.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.93 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

