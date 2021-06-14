Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Olin by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.78. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

