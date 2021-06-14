Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.