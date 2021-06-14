Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 320,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 239,435 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

