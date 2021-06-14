Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $440,000 Investment in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDOC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,794,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 115,888 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDOC opened at $18.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $23.04.

