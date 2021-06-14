Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,471 Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 439.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000.

GTIP opened at $57.59 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26.

