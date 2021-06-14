Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $148,261.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $86.63 million and approximately $148,261.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.79 or 0.00666774 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

