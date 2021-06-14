BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

DOOO traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $77.23. 8,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,157. BRP has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in BRP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in BRP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BRP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

