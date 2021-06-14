Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPYU opened at $18.50 on Monday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $709.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

