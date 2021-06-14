Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 236,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,787,999 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.55.

BPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 207,449.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 2,380.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,384,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 9,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,943,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,313 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

