Brokerages Set T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) PT at $2.83

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO remained flat at $$1.40 during trading on Friday. 72,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305,163. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $210.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 103.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 800,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 339,748 shares during the period. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

