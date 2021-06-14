Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT at C$15.67

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:SMU.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 560,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.73. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$10.77 and a 12-month high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

