Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Price Target at $60.38

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

LUV stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,158,000 after acquiring an additional 151,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

