Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Price Target at $60.38

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.38.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.
LUV stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,158,000 after acquiring an additional 151,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
