Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $22.38

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,336,000 after buying an additional 471,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in SLM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after buying an additional 543,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.