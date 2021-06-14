Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $381.90

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $347.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.77. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.