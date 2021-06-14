Brokerages Set Man Group plc (LON:EMG) PT at GBX 173.92

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.60 ($2.29).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 186.65 ($2.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 518.84. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.40 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.