Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT at $9.94

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,899. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3967 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

