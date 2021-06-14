Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) PT at €22.02

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.02 ($25.91).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA DTE opened at €17.79 ($20.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.