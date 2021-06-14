Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Price Target at $147.04

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

