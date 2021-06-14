Brokerages Set At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Price Target at $27.31

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

HOME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that At Home Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Insiders have sold 66,213 shares of company stock worth $2,029,046 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,960,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

