Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) PT at $51.10

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

