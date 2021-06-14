Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $26.56

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. 71,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,632. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

