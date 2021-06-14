Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $26.56

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.
ASO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. 71,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,632. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
