Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report sales of $14.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $15.30 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $21.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

SONM stock remained flat at $$0.62 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

