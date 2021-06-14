Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Post $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.62. 10,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after acquiring an additional 516,632 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 257,858 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

