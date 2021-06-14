Brokerages Expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts recently commented on MTCR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday, March 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

MTCR opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $109.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 17.33.

In related news, CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 199,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

