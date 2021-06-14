Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,590,000 after acquiring an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $17,332,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

