Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. Ciena posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Ciena by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 20.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $58.89 on Friday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.46.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

