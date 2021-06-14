Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,009 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,362. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,133,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,640,000 after buying an additional 135,290 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 604,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,750,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,889,000 after buying an additional 321,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,016. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.