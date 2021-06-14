Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report sales of $506.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.03 million to $517.70 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $467.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.47. 68,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

