Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical stock remained flat at $$42.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $828.32 million, a P/E ratio of 128.33, a P/E/G ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

