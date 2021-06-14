Brokerages Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.01 Million

Analysts predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce $117.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.39 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Luminex reported sales of $109.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $478.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.87 million to $480.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $533.76 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $565.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

LMNX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

LMNX stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Luminex has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Luminex by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Luminex by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luminex by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Luminex by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Luminex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.