Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report sales of $88.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.30 million. Inogen reported sales of $71.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $348.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.03 million to $364.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.87 million, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $397.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of Inogen stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.05 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $69.00.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,844 shares of company stock valued at $41,421,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.