Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.66. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.02. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

