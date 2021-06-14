Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.1% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

BMY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.13. 122,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,659,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.