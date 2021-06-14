Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,671 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.